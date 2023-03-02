Murderer begging for death penalty explains strange reason he wants it

Steven Lorenzo, a murderer who begged for the death penalty, paused his sentencing to explain his reasons for wanting it to badly.

The Floridian pled guilty to drugging, torturing, raping and killing two men in 2003.

"I'm seeking the death penalty. It's in my best interest, basically, because it's a comfort", he says. "I've lived in a private cell for the last five years, and I'm going to have a private cell on death row."

"At my age, I want to be comfortable. I want my privacy."

The judge granted his wish.

