Expert says there’s a psychological reason we’re obsessed with true crime shows

A research scientist has revealed why we're all so obsessed with watching true crime dramas.

A new survey of 2,000 true crime fans found that 76 per cent feel watching shows helps them avoid similar situations happening to them.

“True crime can have a learning component to it or at least a perceived learning component", says research scientist, Coltan Scrivner.

"So if this dangerous situation were to occur, you feel a little more prepared and know what you should or shouldn’t do.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters