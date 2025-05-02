Everything we know about the Desperate Housewives reboot 'Wisteria Lane'

Fans of Desperate Housewives are in a frenzy following the exciting reports that a reboot of the iconic series is in development.

Fittingly titled Wisteria Lane, the new project promises a fresh take on the drama, secrets, and suburban scandal that made the original show a cult favourite. With speculation mounting over who might return and how the story will unfold, long-time viewers and new audiences alike are eager to revisit the twisted charm of one of television’s most memorable neighbourhoods.

Details about the reimagined hit series remain sparse, for now. However, it has been confirmed to be developed at Disney’s Onyx Collective, with Kerry Washington as an executive producer.

Wisteria Lane is said to be written by Natalie Chaidez (The Flight Attendant), with sources claiming that while the Desperate Housewives creator, Marc Cherry, hasn't been listed in the pitch, he may have some input.

Reflecting on his time working on the show, Cherry said his favourite character to write about was actually Wisteria Lane.

"The character I miss writing the most is actually Wisteria Lane; that was the most fun playground anyone in the history of television has ever had," he told People in November.

Inevitably, the fan reaction came in thick and fast, with one humouring: "If nobody's cheating with the gardener in episode one, I'm not watching."

Another penned: "Oh wow! I hope it's good but can't be as good as my original great Desperate Housewives! I miss them and watch reruns all the time! Comedy gold!"

A third passionate fan chimed in: "YESSSSS B****!!!! I'M SO HAPPY BECAUSE I'M BINGE WATCHING THIS AS WE SPEAK!"

