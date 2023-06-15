Video

Eva Longoria admits cancel culture would've 'ended' Desperate Housewives anyway

Despite fans left devastated when it ended, Eva Longoria has admitted cancel culture would've been the death of Desperate Housewives regardless.

The actor insisted there's no way it would've been anywhere near as successful due to its controversial storylines.

"I don't know if we could do the show today, I think we'd get cancelled. I mean, not cancelled on TV but like cancelled in culture because it was so groundbreaking", she said.

"We said and did so many things that were shocking at the time. I don't know where these ladies would be now in their life."

