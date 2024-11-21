Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing five new allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting both men and women at parties.

The five new allegations join a string of others made against the rapper and music mogul, who is currently being held in prison on sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty and denies any wrongdoing.

Page Six has obtained court documents and reports one unmanned man is suing Diddy over claims he was invited by one of the rapper’s associates to an afterparty at a residence in Miami where other celebrities were in attendance.

In the lawsuit, the man claimed he began to fall in and out of consciousness after consuming a beverage. He claimed he then woke up naked, feeling pain in his anus.

He alleges when he turned around, Diddy was trying to insert his penis into his anus and he was unable to fight back due to the drugs in his system.

The plaintiff claimed in the lawsuit that when he woke up again, he was given his clothes back and escorted to the club where the initial party had been held.

In a second lawsuit, an unnamed woman from Maryland claims she was drugged and forced to perform oral sex on Diddy.

The woman claimed she was 18 when the incident occurred in 2001 at a Halloween party in New York City.

She claims she was escorted by Diddy’s security guards to an SUV limousine and began to feel dizzy after consuming a drink.

The woman claims Diddy was accompanied by other members of his security team and she was not allowed to leave the vehicle until she had performed oral sex on everyone.

A third victim alleges she was just 17-years-old when she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Diddy at his Fourth of July all-white party in the Hamptons in 2004.

The fourth victim claimed he was drugged and raped in October 2001 after he had travelled to Manhattan to take part in a music video. The lawsuit claims Diddy’s bodyguard forcibly held down his arms and also put a condom on himself.

The fifth victim claims he was drugged and sodomized by Diddy “in or around 2002” after attending a party at his New York City home.

Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee is representing over 120 alleged victims of Diddy.

Diddy's attorney, Erica Wolff, told The Mirror : “The extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs.

“As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

indy100 has contacted Diddy's attorney for comment.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings