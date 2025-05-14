All of the celebrities mentioned in the Diddy case jury selection

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ high-profile trial officially began on 5 May, currently progressing through the jury selection phase. Once 12 jurors and six alternates have been confirmed, opening arguments are expected to commence.

As part of the selection process, 150 potential jurors were asked to complete an extensive questionnaire. It covered a wide range of topics, including their familiarity with the former music mogul and their attitudes towards law enforcement, among other questions.

The potential jurors were also presented with a list of nearly 190 celebrities and public figures, and asked to indicate which names they recognised.

Among the names on the list were Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Michael B. Jordan, former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams, actress Lauren London, and several members of Combs’ own family, according to Variety.

It’s important to note that the connection between these individuals and the case remains unclear. Their inclusion does not indicate direct involvement or relevance to the allegations.

Combs has been charged with multiple federal offences, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to the Southern District of New York. The trial is expected to last around eight weeks.



Combs has denied all charges, turned down a plea deal, and continues to assert his innocence.

The trial will not be televised as Combs is facing federal criminal charges.

The Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 53 reads: "[E]xcept as otherwise provided by a statute or these rules, the court must not permit the taking of photographs in the courtroom during judicial proceedings or the broadcasting of judicial proceedings from the courtroom."

