UK vape ban: Everything we know about the incoming abolishment of disposable vapes

The UK government has confirmed it will ban single-use vapes in 2025, marking a significant change for both retailers and consumers.

The new legislation is part of a wider strategy to address environmental and safety concerns linked to disposable vaping products. From the action date, it will be an offence to sell or supply single-use vapes anywhere in the UK, including online and in-store, with penalties applying to anyone found offering or possessing them for sale.

Here's what you need to know about when the ban takes effect.

iStock





When is the ban happening?



From 1 June 2025, the sale and supply of single-use vapes will be banned across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.





Why is the ban on single-use vapes happening?

The UK government is banning single-use vapes due to their environmental impact and safety risks.

These disposable products are often made with valuable materials that are difficult to recycle and frequently end up as litter or in general waste. When sent to landfill or incineration, these materials are lost. Improper disposal can also lead to fires in waste facilities, posing risks to workers, emergency responders, and the public. The ban aims to reduce environmental harm, conserve resources, and improve public safety.





What is considered a single-use vape?

The name is pretty self-explanatory, but the official government website goes into further detail, defining them as "a single-use or disposable vape is a product that’s neither designed nor intended to be re-used."

For a vape to be considered reuseable, it must be both:

rechargeable

refillable

A vape is not considered reuseable, if it is:

rechargeable but not refillable

refillable but not rechargeable

You should read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



