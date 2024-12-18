Doctor addresses shock claims that gym-goers can catch chlamydia from equipment

A viral TikTok clip sent shockwaves across the platform after one woman warned: "POV: You keep seeing these TikToks where people are getting chlamydia on their face after touching gym machines."

The video soon became a talking point online with many viewers questioning the possibility of catching an STI from the gym.

Fortunately, a leading doctor stepped in to set the record straight and separate fact from fiction.

"Can you really get chlamydia from gym equipment?" Dr Joe started.

"Well, we all know it's primarily spread through doing the deed, not through casual contact or touching surfaces," he explained. "So unless you're doing something very unusual with those gym machines, you're safe."

However, there are certain other risks if the machine isn't thoroughly cleaned, with Dr Joe adding: "But you do have to worry about MRSA, ringworm and skin warts, so make sure you wipe down the equipment before and after you use it."

People immediately took to the comments with many seeing it as their excuse to not go to the gym at all.

Another highlighted: "So that’s what people are telling their partner how they got chlamydia."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "That’s why you wear long-sleeved clothing. And bring your own towel."

It comes after one woman was slammed unsanitary for wearing body paint to the gym as a "social experiment".

In the clip posted on X/Twitter, Natalie Reynolds was politely confronted by a fellow gym member who called her attire "inappropriate".

"If you don't have clothes on, you need to be out of here, ma'am," he said, to which Natalie responded: "I do have clothes on."

The clip soon opened the floodgates to criticism, with one person calling it "indecent exposure," while others commented on the sanitary side of using the gym equipment.

