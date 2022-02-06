Donald Trump might be getting a party started by doing a DJ set, unbelievably.

According to a note which was posted on Twitter by senior journalist Maggie Haberman of The New York Times and was sent to guests at a resort he spends a lot of time at, Trump will be "playing the role of disc jockey" during dinners on Friday and Saturday evenings at the The Mar-a-Lago Club, a resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

"The music will be amazing, it will be lots of fun, and will go until the late evening," the note continued.

"For those who will be unable to be seated, the bar will be open for drinks."

We can't imagine what tracks Trump has up his sleeve but if this is to actually go ahead then we would give a lot to be a fly on the wall.

We just really hope he is better at DJing than he was at being the president of the United States of America.





