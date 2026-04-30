'Delusional' Trump claims he is physically 'very very good' and could be an astronaut

There was widespread astonishment as Donald Trump appeared to suggest he was capable of becoming an astronaut and going to space.

It was a claim that unfolded as the Artemis II crew, who returned from their historic journey to the moon and back earlier this month, visited the White House on Wednesday (29 April).

The four NASA astronauts – Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansenstood – stood either side of the president who sat at the desk in the Oval Office.

In one clip that has gone viral, Trump said: “We’re very proud of these people. They have unbelievable courage, unbelievable. A lot of other things too, by the way.

“To get in there, you have to be very smart, have to do a lot of things physically good. So I would’ve had no trouble making it. I’m physically very, very good.”

Some suggested it’s hard to believe the moment was “not SNL”.

“Delusional narcissism runs deep with Trump,” someone argued.

Actor John Cleese wrote: “Living in his own world, while destroying the real one.”

Someone else pointed out: “Why does literally every situation, every conversation, without fail, have to come back around to be about HIM somehow? It’s narcissism on another level.”

Another person said: “Feel free to head to the moon, sir. Bon Voyage!”

“It’s quite the juxtaposition that the world’s most pathetic human being is also the world’s most dangerous.

“What an insult to these astronauts who have spent their lives training for that mission,” one person argued.

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