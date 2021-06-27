Twitter responds to Trump’s first rally since leaving the White House

Donald Trump was back goading on huge crowds on Saturday, after he spoke at his first rally since leaving the White House.

Addressing supporters in Wellington, Ohio, the former US president aired his grievances over a variety of issues – from his defeat at the election in November and “woke generals”, to the work of his successor Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris.

The rally is one of three taking place over the next few weeks, with Trump due to visit the US-Mexico border on Thursday before appearing in Florida on July 3.

Commenting on President Biden, Trump said: “[He] is squandering all this hard-earned respect that we have – or had – bowing down to our enemies and embarrassing our country on the world stage.

“Kamala Harris, your vice president, only went to the [US-Mexico] border [on Friday] for one simple reason – that I announced I was going,” he added.

The 90-minute rant also touched upon the US military, and their backing of critical race theory, which argues that race is a social construct and that “legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist” by upholding racial inequalities.

“Our generals and our admirals are now focused more on this nonsense than they are on our enemies,” the MAGA commander-in-chief went on.

“You see these generals lately on television? They are woke.

“Our military will be incapable of fighting and incapable of taking orders.”

The former president sported a vibrant tan and bleached white teeth (AFP via Getty Images)

While Trump was unwavering in his criticism of Biden, Harris and the military, the former president once again pondered and teased a plan to return to the Oval Office in the future.

“We won the election twice and it’s possible we’ll have to win it a third time. It’s possible,” he said, later adding that he will “take back” the House, Senate and America – and soon.

The two ‘victories’ relate to his win against Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 (which he definitely did win) and the November presidential election (which he definitely did lose).

Biden’s success in the contest has been certified repeatedly, including by Congress and the Electoral College.

Meanwhile, Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a short but sweet putdown after the Republican and QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene called her a “little communist”.

“First of all, I’m taller than her,” she replied.

All we can say is, it was interesting to see the ex-president back in the limelight. We’re now wondering what the future has in store for him and his loyal followers...