'Your mom': Karoline Leavitt's massive self-own has to be seen to be believed

The US press secretary Karoline Leavitt has been called out after she shared a massive self-own on social media.

The Trump administration has faced accusations of being the most “unserious” government in US history over its repeated posting of memes in relation to serious issues such as deportation.

And now, its very own press secretary has done nothing to help beat the allegations after (astonishingly) sharing a screenshot of her 'infantile' reply to a journalist’s basic question.

The incident occurred when HuffPost’s White House correspondent S.V. Dáte (who Leavitt described as a “left-wing hack”) messaged her with a question about president Donald Trump’s upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which is reportedly due to be held in Hungary in the near future.

In his message, Dáte provided some context as to why this location may be seen as controversial, and asked who suggested Budapest as the meeting location.

As per the screenshot Leavitt shared, she replied to Dáte: “Your mom did.”

People were not only baffled by her childish response, but also by the idea that Leavitt shared it, seemingly under the impression it makes her look good.

“Omg I thought ehhh maybe the ‘your mom’ story was taken out of context and will give her a break….But nope she really does reply like a child to simple questions…..How can anyone take this moron seriously?” asked one stunned reader.

Another said: “Sorry, America, but your presidential office is run by a bunch of morons, monsters, and deplorables.”

Someone else wrote: “She really thought everyone would love this.”

“This doesn’t... help Karoline’s case at all,” commented one X/Twitter user.

One person argued: “Wild that these people would all be completely unemployable anywhere else except this White House.”

Someone else slammed Leavitt, writing: “You could not be more infantile if you tried. You are an embarrassment to the country. And the fact that you think that posting this made you look better just proves how incompetent you are.

“This was a legitimate and serious question that deserved a straightforward serious answer. But clearly that is too much to ask from someone as unserious as yourself.”

Another pointed out: “A White House Press Secretary accuses a journalist of lacking professionalism for asking a newsworthy and straightforward question that she answered with: ‘your mom’.”

Dáte responded to Leavitt’s post with a lengthy thread which concluded: “Ms. Leavitt may not like my questions. That’s fine. I have a right and a responsibility to ask them. This is still America.”

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings