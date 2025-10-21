GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 3 release date 'revealed' by Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time and because there's still more than seven months to go before it releases, leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl and swell about it.

The latest is there are claims Rockstar Games has "teased" the date trailer 3 will be released.

The last official content update from Rockstar itself came at the start of May when the studio released GTA 6 trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

There's always something going on in the worlds of GTA 6, Rockstar Games and Take-Two so to stay up-to-date with all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 live blog below.

ICYMI: Trailer 3 release date 'teased' by Rockstar Games There's a claim doing the rounds on social media that Rockstar Games has "teased" the date trailer 3 will be released. @GTAVI_Countdown, a prominent X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, posted: "Rockstar Games might've teased GTA 6 trailer 3's date as Jason's digital watch shows a specific number '11:08' which points to November 8. "This date also marks the first trailer's announcement anniversary. "Additionally, the next earnings call takes place on November 6, so it's more likely that we'll get an announcement either before or after the call." A trailer 3 release date has not been officially confirmed and is speculation at this time.

Trailer 3 release date 'tease' reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the theory that Rockstar Games has "teased" the trailer 3 release date as November 8, according to a detail captured on Jason's watch in a screenshot. ZOoNeR_ said: "That's a Saturday, no way the release is on a Saturday, it will either happen close before or after the earnings call "IF" something happens in November." Soy_Nahual said: "Honestly, why are we still speculating about trailer 3's release date? If anything, trailer 2 proved that Rockstar is gonna release it whenever they want, bunch of theories and none of them were right. This is pointless, just live your life and enjoy it when it drops." AnythingSwimming759 said: "Not this s*** again 😔" Nervous_Split_3176 said: "Always remember that they drop trailers whenever the f*** they want." Reasonable-Battle-26 said: "Wha- where? How does this connect to anything? At this point any numbers seen on anything in the trailer should be treated as a POTENTIAL release date 🤣🤣😭" Safe to say the GTA 6 community isn't having this theory...

Trailer 3 release date 'teased' by Rockstar Games There's a claim doing the rounds on social media that Rockstar Games has "teased" the date trailer 3 will be released. @GTAVI_Countdown, a prominent X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, posted: "Rockstar Games might've teased GTA 6 trailer 3's date as Jason's digital watch shows a specific number '11:08' which points to November 8. "This date also marks the first trailer's announcement anniversary. "Additionally, the next earnings call takes place on November 6, so it's more likely that we'll get an announcement either before or after the call." A trailer 3 release date has not been officially confirmed and is speculation at this time.

Reaction to Saints Row creator saying GTA 6 'deserves' to cost $100 from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to comments made by Chris Stockman, the design director for the first Saints Row game, saying GTA 6 "deserves" to cost $100. Speaking with eSports Insider, he did also say " I think GTA is the only one that can get away with it" and "it would be a disaster if everyone tried to match them". But his comment about GTA 6 potentially costing that much specifically has done the rounds on social media and gamers have been reacting to it in the GTA 6 Subreddit. Fun_Philosopher_2535 posted: " I wouldn't have minded paying $100 for RDR2 since I've spent thousands of hours in it. But let's be honest 90 per cent of AAA games today are garbage and don't even deserve $30, let alone $100." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. AgitatedFly1182 said: "Yes that's obviously what's happening, that's why The Outer Worlds 2 originally announced a launch price of 80 USD right after Mario Kart World's price was revealed before being shouted back down to 70." Lane8323 said: "If they do it once it opens the floodgates." bxgtvn said: "Yes but imo, $100 for ANY game is outrageous." Dund3rGuy said: "I hope it comes out and its like 60 dollars so then nobody will buy the 100 dollar bad games."

Saints Row creator says GTA 6 'deserves' to cost $100 Chris Stockman, the design director for the first Saints Row game, has said GTA 6 "deserves" to cost $100 in an interview with eSports Insider. "I think that there’ll be a tremendous amount of backlash if everyone switched to $100," he said. "Not all games are created equal. I think GTA is the only one that can get away with it and I hope they do. I really hope it's $100. I think it deserves to be $100. "The scope and magnitude of this production deserves that price tag but not everything is treated equally. It would be a disaster if everyone tried to match them."

Next official announcement date revealed Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two has revealed the latest date the next official announcement on GTA 6 will be made - and it's less than a month away. Every quarter, Take-Two hosts an earnings call to give shareholders and stakeholders an update on the performance of the company to drive interest and investment. The next one is scheduled for Thursday 6 November at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. Since GTA 6 trailer 1 released in December 2023, there has been at the very least a mention in every call about the release date of the most anticipated game of all time. As November will mark six months until the current GTA 6 release date of 26 May 2026, there is speculation swirling online Rockstar could be gearing up to make announcements about the game around the end of October or start of November - whether that's a new trailer, pre-order information or another delay.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.