Dr Feelgood reunited with their instruments after stolen van is recovered

Veteran British rockers Dr Feelgood are to be reunited with thousands of pounds worth of musical equipment that was inside a stolen van after police tracked it down.

Essex Police said the grey Mercedes Sprinter tour van, belonging to the rhythm and blues act, was stolen in Hockley between 6pm on Monday and midday the following day.

The force said officers were called to a disturbance in Tolleshunt D’Arcy, about 24 miles away, late on Wednesday evening and found the Mercedes van on false registration plates.

There was evidence of a chop shop – a garage where stolen vehicles are dismantled or given false identities – and there were a number of other vehicles there, police said.

Some of the recovered musical equipment that will be returned to the British band Dr Feelgood. (Essex Police/ PA)

Officers established that the van was the stolen vehicle, and the band’s equipment was found nearby.

Police officers said the band members have been made aware and collection of the musical equipment is being arranged “very soon”.

The force said that no arrests have been made and officers are continuing to explore a number of targeted lines of inquiry.

Police Constable Paul Gerrish, of Essex Police’s stolen vehicle intelligence unit, said: “I know that the band are due to start a tour of Germany and without us finding the kit, I know it would have severely affected their plans.

“It was the presence of the equipment, which was clearly of value, which allowed us to make the quick connection.

“We know that it is quite often the personal possessions in a vehicle, which cannot be replaced, which are far more valuable to people than the vehicle itself so I’m really happy that we’ll be able to reunite the equipment with the band.”

Dr Feelgood, whose line-up has changed over the years, formed in the 1970s in Canvey Island, Essex.

Guitarist Wilko Johnson, who found fame with the band before a four-decade solo career, died in 2022.