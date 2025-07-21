Actor Jim Parsons has called the Trump administrations decision to terminate the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline's LGBTQ Youth Specialised Services program "quite literally criminal".

The hotline gave young people under the age of 25 the ability to speak with LGBTQ+-trained counsellors in what some people have called a life saving program.

The announcement that the specialised service would close was made last month by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The agency said it would “no longer silo LGB+ youth services” and would instead “focus on serving all help seekers.”

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings