Is Tomorrowland going ahead? Music fans left concerned after fire engulfs main stage

Tomorrowland 2025 has been thrown into chaos after the main stage of the festival went up in flames just days before the festival was due to take place from 18 - 20 July and 25 - 27 July.

200,000 guests are expected to travel to Antwerp, Belgium, for each weekend of the dance music event, with many now anxiously waiting to hear if it will still go ahead.

The cause of the fire, which started around 6pm on 16 July, is not yet known, however, the structure of the main stage has been seen burnt out with smoke pluming from it.

It's usually a focal point of the festival, with bright lights, sculptures, and greenery draping from it, and is home to some of the biggest DJs in the world, which this year includes Martin Garrix, Fisher, and David Guetta.

"Years of love and passion have gone into building that stage. Those teams are devastated", said spokesperson Debby Wilmsen at a press conference.

"Tomorrow, 38,000 festival-goers will arrive, we’re really looking forward to that, and we’re going to give them a warm welcome. We’re going to make it a wonderful festival."

"All of the other stages are still intact,” she added.

"The intention is for the festival to go ahead. But we can’t do magic, so it will be without the main stage."

Festival fans, however, are worried about what impact losing the biggest stage could have, and the devastation that something made from love and hard work has been destroyed.

"All that work just gone, I can’t begin to imagine the heartbreak. Let’s just be thankful it didn’t happen whilst the festival was running", one person wrote.

"I really hope Tomorrowland can bounce back from this", another added.

"What a huge loss, I don't know why they're not just cancelling it, people will understand", a third said.

With hundreds of thousands of EDM fans already in the area, the festival is now frantically trying to salvage what they can.

Is Tomorrowland 2025 still going ahead?

As of right now, yes, and the festival insists it's finding workarounds with the other stages, which weren't affected by the fire.

"Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged", the festival wrote in a statement.

"We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident.



"We can announce that, DreamVille (campsite) will open tomorrow (Thursday, July 17) as planned and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors.

"All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned."

