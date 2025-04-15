California Earthquake rocks Coachella - and the influencer crowd reacted

Coachella weekend one will go down in the festival's history - Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, and Post Malone all headlined the celebrity-favourite festival in California, and as usual, the influencer crowd came out in their biggest and boldest fashion looks.

That was until Palm Springs was rocked by a 5.2-magnitude earthquake on Monday (14 April) as the festival was coming to a close and people were packing up to go home.

It's thought the quake struck at 10:08 local time (18:00 BST) with an epicentre in Julian, California, and the effects were felt across southern California.

The San Diego sheriff's office also said it had not yet "received any reports of injuries or major damage caused by the earthquake," but said it was a "developing situation".

Those in the area were sent an Apple emergency alert via iPhone in the seconds before, which read: "Drop, cover, hold on. Protect yourself."

And the influencers who were just waking up from a night of partying at Coachella have documented just how terrifying the moment was.





@festivalstyled accidentally recording the earthquake? Hope everyone’s okay- waiting for updates but the building we are in and everyone is fine! ❤️

British TikToker, Bekah (@festivalstyled), was mid-video when the room began shaking around her, and she appeared visibly distressed and confused by the situation.

She later confirmed that she was fine by posting a video of her clothes scattered across her hotel room, telling the camera: "Do you think we can use the earthquake as an excuse for this?"





@laurenwolfe 6.7… did you guys feel it in LA

"The whole house just shook, is that like a normal thing? We're from Florida", another influencer, Xandra Pohl asked followers.

While some were documenting their panic at the situation (particularly those who aren't from California so not used to earthquakes), others were simply too tired from the night before to care.





@simonekienast An earthquake was not what I wanted to end my Coachella weekend with. But can someone please tell me why everyone else stayed so chilled? #earthquake #indio #coachella2025 #fypp





@user63901162001 Lowkey was just letting it shake me around in bed tho

California experiences frequent earthquakes as it's situated on the San Andreas fault, which marries the tectonic plates of the Pacific and the North Americas.

In fact, they happen so often that Southern California recorded 14 earthquakes measuring 4.0 or higher on the Richter Scale in 2024. Typically, the region will see between 15 and 20 of that size in a single year according to the USGS.

That's one way to end a weekend at Coachella, right?

Why not read...

Coachella 2025: What time are the performances? See the festival schedule in full

Coachella 2025: Fans react to 'incredible' detail in Lady Gaga's headline performance

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings



