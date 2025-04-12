Everybody stay calm: Coachella 2025 is here, and not only are we in for two weekends of incredible music, but we now get to scroll our way through all of the incredible outfits too.

Headlining the festival this year are Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, and Post Malone, who are joined by some of the biggest artists on the planet, including Charli XCX, Green Day, Jimmy Eat World, Barry Can't Swim, and Keinemusik to name but a few.

But away from the main stages, there's villa parties galore, and unlimited Instagram-papping spots. We're missing Vanessa Hudgens already.

The influencer crowd have already been out in full force posting their looks (take a shot for every time you see the ferris wheel), and it's safe to say it's truly got us geared up for festival season. Time to start taking notes.

Here are some of the best looks we've seen from Coachella 2025...

Madeleine White

Alix Earle

Charli D'Amelio

Leah Kateb





Diana Kaloev

Vanessa Etheridge

Liza Soberano





Kim Schiele

Denise Bobe





Nadya Okamoto

Why not read...

Coachella's 'criminal' food costs blasted by festival attendees

Coachella 2025: Fans react to 'incredible' detail in Lady Gaga's headline performance

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.