EasyJet sets up special airport post boxes for letters to Santa

Airline easyJet is installing special post boxes at airports across the UK to fly children’s Christmas letters to Santa.

The service was launched as easyJet expects to fly around 200,000 families during the festive season.

From Monday, young travellers passing through London Gatwick, Luton, Bristol and Manchester airports will have the opportunity to drop off their letters via easyJet’s orange post boxes.

The airline is also providing a special letter collection service for local schools near its UK airports.

EasyJet is also providing a special letter collection for local schools (TaylorHerringPR/PA)

Half of people going away this Christmas will be visiting friends and family, with one in five opting for a sunshine break, the airline’s research found.

EasyJet pilot Hannah Wells said: “We hope our Letters to Santa postal service will bring some extra magic to the thousands of families travelling with us around the holidays and to schools in our local airport communities.”

The post boxes will also be found at Paris Charles de Gaulle, Naples, and Milan airports throughout December.

EasyJet is set to operate its biggest ever schedule from the UK to Lapland this year, with services to Rovaniemi up to four times a week from Bristol, London Gatwick, Luton, Edinburgh, and Manchester, and to Kittila up to two times a week from London Gatwick and Manchester.