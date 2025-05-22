'Crazy' EDC drink prices prove that live music culture is totally out of control

If you thought Coachella's food and drink prices were crazy, strap in, because EDC Las Vegas may have just topped it, and no one can quite believe they're getting away with it.

A three-day GA ticket for the dance music festival set attendees back $470, with major names including Eric Prydz, Mau P, Dom Dolla, and Armand Van Helden topping the bill at the Motor Speedway on 16, 17, and 18 May.

However, you can only imagine people's surprise when they turned up at the festival to find out that vodka bottles in what's believed to be the VIP bar started at $950, champagne went up to $63,000, and if you wanted a simple bottle of water, you'd be paying $90 for a six pack.

The same pack of water in a supermarket would cost $6.58, if you were wondering.

Other eye-watering mark-ups included a package costing $575,000 which bought you 125 bottles of Dom Perignon, 125 bottles of their rosé equivalent, and 10 bottles of Clase Azul tequila.

A more humble $130,000 drinks package would see party-goers secure six bottles of Ace Of Spades - the bargain price of just $21,666 per person if you give one to each friend in the group. Oh how the other half live.

One attendee exposed the surge pricing on social media, and people couldn't quite believe what they were reading.





"Charge whatever you want for alcohol. Should be illegal to charge that for water. Shame on you", one person wrote.

"6 pack of Bud Light $140??? Jesus Christ", another added.

"I could be a Billionaire and wouldn’t pay those prices. Just cause you can afford it, doesn’t mean you should", someone else chimed in.

"In other news expected drunk in public charges expected to fall 75%", another commenter joked.

Just when we thought we couldn't be surprised any more. Coachella, the ball's in your court.

Indy100 has reached out to EDC for comment.

