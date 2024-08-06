A quick Google search of Wilderness Festival will see you face-to-face with one recurring term throughout: Posh.

The luxurious Oxfordshire festival has earned a reputation of being an annual middle class meet up, and with celebrities at every turn, yoga retreats, and cooking classes with leading chefs on the agenda - you can see why.

Wilderness Festival began in 2011, and now each August welcomes over 10,000 partygoers to the plush Cornbury Park estate, seeking escapism from the trenches of the Waitrose queue on a busy weekend.

But that’s exactly why punters love it. This year’s lineup was topped by big hitters including Faithless, Bicep, and Jessie Ware. That’s alongside foodie experiences like Ben Quinn’s Banquet In The Woods, spa experiences, and a French cheese tasting experience, as well as comedy and wellness to boot.

But, I believe if you can’t beat them, join them, so, I dug out my finest (and only) Hunter wellies, and ventured to the Cotswolds, M&S tinnie in-hand.

I’m a seasoned festival goer. I’ve done everything from Glastonbury, to Primavera, to Parklife, but one thing I’ve never done is glamped. I’ll happily brave a tent, but I’m openly a serial complainer when it comes to carrying a large rucksack across a field or getting grassy stains on my favourite outfits; so perhaps I’ve found my people.

Each day of Wilderness Festival has a theme. Friday tackled ‘Once Upon A Time In The Woods’ (an ode to fairytales), Saturday saw ‘Celestial Bodies’ (inspired by the Met Gala), and Sunday, ‘It’s Frilling’ - a nod to all things, well, frilly.









As you look between the teepees and past the Veuve Clicquot tent, you’re presented with no less than the scene of a real-life Saltburn, with antlers aplenty and everyone getting stuck right into the theme of the day.

“I know the guys from the stately home [Cornbury House] actually have super posh parties”, one festival-goer tells us.

Now envisioning yourself and Felix Catton living it up in the fields? We thought as much. So here are some of the fanciest things we saw while inside - before you’ve even gotten to hear the music.

The lakeside spa





A hungover morning at a festival is usually spent lying in your tent, wondering when it’s acceptable to try ‘hair of the dog’ as a last resort to cure your woes - but not here.

Going with the overarching theme of wellness, much of the festival’s activities are centred around a lake that runs through the site. While many opt for a cold plunge in the waters or sunbathing on its banks, you can also reserve your very own wood-fired hot tub overlooking the waters at a purpose-built spa.

You can soak in your tub while enjoying a bottle of Veuve Clicquot (hand-delivered to you, of course), get your sweat on in the sauna cabin, or get amongst nature in the lake. Bliss.

Hot tubs start from £65 for a two-hour session

Cheese tasting

Cheddar, step aside, because Wilderness’ very own Cheese Hub is teaching the masses about the beauty of European cheese - and allowing you to try them all, of course.

Cheese expert, Emma Young, was joined by hosts of ‘Stirring It Up’, Andi and Miquita Oliver, as they got into the nitty gritty of how different varieties are made, and the best pairings for them at your upcoming dinner parties.

“It’s been great exploring all the French cheeses on the board today, some classics and some undiscovered – it’s good to be reminded how versatile the cheeses of Europe are and how; simply whacked on a piece of nutty bread”, Andi says.

“If you haven’t had a love affair with French cheese recently – I encourage you to fall back in love!”

Tomme de Savoie, Comté, Brillat-Savarin, and Reblochon were among the tastiest on offer, and guests were even sent home with their very own cheese guide, so you’ll never fumble in the supermarket aisle again.

To discover the cheese or get recipe inspo for yourself, click here.

Chef’s table banquets

Andrew Hughes/Wilderness

While you can still indulge in a good old burger (or champagne fish and chips if you’re fancy), upmarket cuisine is a huge part of Wilderness’ offering.

They have a number of long-table banquets on offer with some of the country’s top chefs, for festival-goers to indulge in a top-class menu around a (very, very long) banquet table after a day of partying.

This year’s fare was dished up by the likes of Richard Corrigan of Bentley’s Oyster Bar in London, and Claude Bosi from the Michelin-starred Bibendum, with five courses for diners to enjoy - including beef cheek and Cornish crab, to grilled octopus and stuffed dover sole.

Despite starting at £120 for the experience, you can even go one better and head into the Wychwood Forest where Ben Quinn cooks up a feast among the trees.

It certainly beats a cereal bar that’s been in your bag for two days.

Forest bathing

Wilderness

Festivals can be overwhelming, but with an entire area dedicated to holistic healing and the setting for relaxation, Wilderness is showcasing some of the best in alternative remedies.

Also known as shinrin-yoku, forest bathing is an ancient Japanese relaxation practice, allowing you to switch off from the chaos around you, and be at one with nature.

Led by Rachel Corby, plant whisperer, rewilding coach and author, Wilderness’ forest bathing sessions teach you to touch, taste, smell, see and listen your way through the beautiful woods.

Who said it was all about getting hot and sweaty in the crowds?

Falconry in the woods

No, we don’t mean pigeons pestering for your leftovers when we say there’s birds at Wilderness Festival.

In this one-of-a-kind experience, the head falconer of Apollo Falconry takes you into the historic Royal Hunting Forest to get up-close-and-personal with some of the most spectacular birds of prey in the country.

You can even handle the likes of osprey and kestrel in their natural habitat, while learning all about them, and watching them take flight in the skies above. Truly spectacular.

