Video

Chef’s banquets to cheese tasting: This is what goes on inside Wilderness Festival

Chef’s banquets to cheese tasting: This is what goes on inside Wilderness Festival

A quick Google search of Wilderness Festival will see you face-to-face with one recurring term throughout: Posh.

The luxurious Oxfordshire festival has earned a reputation of being an annual middle class meet up, and with celebrities at every turn, yoga retreats, and cooking classes with leading chefs on the agenda - you can see why.

Wilderness Festival began in 2011, and now each August welcomes over 10,000 partygoers to the plush Cornbury Park estate, seeking escapism from the trenches of the Waitrose queue on a busy weekend.

A row of teepee tents on a field at Wilderness Festival in OxfordshireWilderness

But that’s exactly why punters love it. This year’s lineup was topped by big hitters including Faithless, Bicep, and Jessie Ware. That’s alongside foodie experiences like Ben Quinn’s Banquet In The Woods, spa experiences, and a French cheese tasting experience, as well as comedy and wellness to boot.

But, I believe if you can’t beat them, join them, so, I dug out my finest (and only) Hunter wellies, and ventured to the Cotswolds, M&S tinnie in-hand.

I’m a seasoned festival goer. I’ve done everything from Glastonbury, to Primavera, to Parklife, but one thing I’ve never done is glamped. I’ll happily brave a tent, but I’m openly a serial complainer when it comes to carrying a large rucksack across a field or getting grassy stains on my favourite outfits; so perhaps I’ve found my people.

Each day of Wilderness Festival has a theme. Friday tackled ‘Once Upon A Time In The Woods’ (an ode to fairytales), Saturday saw ‘Celestial Bodies’ (inspired by the Met Gala), and Sunday, ‘It’s Frilling’ - a nod to all things, well, frilly.



As you look between the teepees and past the Veuve Clicquot tent, you’re presented with no less than the scene of a real-life Saltburn, with antlers aplenty and everyone getting stuck right into the theme of the day.

“I know the guys from the stately home [Cornbury House] actually have super posh parties”, one festival-goer tells us.

Now envisioning yourself and Felix Catton living it up in the fields? We thought as much. So here are some of the fanciest things we saw while inside - before you’ve even gotten to hear the music.

The lakeside spa


A wooden hot tub overlooks a lake

A hungover morning at a festival is usually spent lying in your tent, wondering when it’s acceptable to try ‘hair of the dog’ as a last resort to cure your woes - but not here.

Going with the overarching theme of wellness, much of the festival’s activities are centred around a lake that runs through the site. While many opt for a cold plunge in the waters or sunbathing on its banks, you can also reserve your very own wood-fired hot tub overlooking the waters at a purpose-built spa.

You can soak in your tub while enjoying a bottle of Veuve Clicquot (hand-delivered to you, of course), get your sweat on in the sauna cabin, or get amongst nature in the lake. Bliss.

Hot tubs start from £65 for a two-hour session

Cheese tasting

Andi Oliver and Emma Young stand behind a table of French cheese as they explain how each one was made

Cheddar, step aside, because Wilderness’ very own Cheese Hub is teaching the masses about the beauty of European cheese - and allowing you to try them all, of course.

Cheese expert, Emma Young, was joined by hosts of ‘Stirring It Up’, Andi and Miquita Oliver, as they got into the nitty gritty of how different varieties are made, and the best pairings for them at your upcoming dinner parties.

“It’s been great exploring all the French cheeses on the board today, some classics and some undiscovered – it’s good to be reminded how versatile the cheeses of Europe are and how; simply whacked on a piece of nutty bread”, Andi says.

“If you haven’t had a love affair with French cheese recently – I encourage you to fall back in love!”

Tomme de Savoie, Comté, Brillat-Savarin, and Reblochon were among the tastiest on offer, and guests were even sent home with their very own cheese guide, so you’ll never fumble in the supermarket aisle again.

To discover the cheese or get recipe inspo for yourself, click here.

Chef’s table banquets

Diners enjoy food and wine sat at a long banquet tableAndrew Hughes/Wilderness

While you can still indulge in a good old burger (or champagne fish and chips if you’re fancy), upmarket cuisine is a huge part of Wilderness’ offering.

They have a number of long-table banquets on offer with some of the country’s top chefs, for festival-goers to indulge in a top-class menu around a (very, very long) banquet table after a day of partying.

This year’s fare was dished up by the likes of Richard Corrigan of Bentley’s Oyster Bar in London, and Claude Bosi from the Michelin-starred Bibendum, with five courses for diners to enjoy - including beef cheek and Cornish crab, to grilled octopus and stuffed dover sole.

Despite starting at £120 for the experience, you can even go one better and head into the Wychwood Forest where Ben Quinn cooks up a feast among the trees.

It certainly beats a cereal bar that’s been in your bag for two days.

Forest bathing

A woman stands in a field banging a drum during a forest bathing experienceWilderness

Festivals can be overwhelming, but with an entire area dedicated to holistic healing and the setting for relaxation, Wilderness is showcasing some of the best in alternative remedies.

Also known as shinrin-yoku, forest bathing is an ancient Japanese relaxation practice, allowing you to switch off from the chaos around you, and be at one with nature.

Led by Rachel Corby, plant whisperer, rewilding coach and author, Wilderness’ forest bathing sessions teach you to touch, taste, smell, see and listen your way through the beautiful woods.

Who said it was all about getting hot and sweaty in the crowds?

Falconry in the woods

A falcon looking for prey

No, we don’t mean pigeons pestering for your leftovers when we say there’s birds at Wilderness Festival.

In this one-of-a-kind experience, the head falconer of Apollo Falconry takes you into the historic Royal Hunting Forest to get up-close-and-personal with some of the most spectacular birds of prey in the country.

You can even handle the likes of osprey and kestrel in their natural habitat, while learning all about them, and watching them take flight in the skies above. Truly spectacular.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings

festivals
Up next Lifestyle
41

What's the poshest thing you can do at Wilderness Festival?

festivals
34

An ATM dispensing sausage rolls has popped up in the UK

greggs
35

The 'world's most expensive holiday' will set you back £1.3 million

travel

Angela Rayner and Victoria Starmer can't stop wearing this brand

angela rayner
51

I’ve perfected Nobu’s £53 celebrity-favourite dish at home

food
58

We took Taylor Swift fans to review her favourite London kebab shop

taylor swift
23

You can now order takeaways for your dog when they’re home alone

pets
76

Glastonbury essentials to add to your packing list

Glastonbury
21

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan gets contractions in middle of Eras Tour

taylor swift
44

Young singles reveal biggest red flags in dating

dating
54

Psychologist debunks three common mental health myths

mental health
46

Luke Evans shares ultimate guide to spending summer in Ibiza

celebrity
58

3 exercises you need to aid your London Marathon recovery

fitness
21

iPhone laundry hack is stopping people ruining their favourite clothes

iphone
57

The best fancy London restaurants to dine out at for under £50

food
13

Easter egg cheesecake recipe set to outshine chocolate this year

easter
65

I took a fear of flying course to try and end my plane jitters

travel
96

Golden retriever can expertly mimic other animals in impressive clip

dog
96

Golden retriever can expertly mimic other animals in impressive clip

dog
111

Bermuda Triangle cruise passenger shares 'scariest' part of ship

cruise

Viral

59

Sean Paul fans baffled to learn he's not saying his own name in songs

sean paul

Ryan Gosling's Critics Choice win has become an instant meme

ryan gosling
58

Utah woman discovers she 'married her cousin' while pregnant

relationships
22

Prankster changes labels in Sainsbury's to hilarious descriptions

prank
72

Cat learns how to use Ring video doorbell to get let in by his owner

animals
30

OnlyFans star Elle Brooke says she once sold her spit for £200

onlyfans
26

Someone turned their Tesla horn into Topher from TikTok

tesla
19

Woman throws gender reveal party - forgetting partner is colourblind

gender reveal
14

'Boy' and 'girl' wrestle for chance to be born in gender reveal

gender reveal
73

Magpie found in garden absolutely 'hammered' off fermented apples

animals
30

Twitch streamer captures the live moment he gets hit by car

twitch
58

TikToker who predicted 2022's events reveals what's in store for 2023

tiktok
64

'Doggy daycare bus' is going viral on TikTok for the right reasons

animals
29

Mr T threatening racist landlords on TV is gold

mr t
27

Woman catches neighbour's dog spying through perfectly-shaped hole

animals
149

TikToker reveals major signs that give away if someone is Gen-Z

tiktok
129

Golden retriever swims across lake to ask for food at restaurant

animals

News

82

Pilot shares how Singapore Airlines encountered such severe turbulence

travel

YouTuber reveals how Marcus Rashford crashed his £700k Rolls Royce

youtube

Jimmy Kimmel points out Trump supporters hypocrisy

donald trump

Remarkable moment Alexei Navalny discovers how he was poisoned

alexei navalny

Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by Democrats after wild vaccine claims

marjorie taylor greene

Hillary Clinton nails Tucker Carlson over Putin interview

tucker carlson

Shocking moment Senator asks TikTok CEO if he's a Communist

tiktok

Trump tells sick people: "if you vote then pass away, it's worth it"

trump
48

Basketball player claims he is '10ft alien' spotted hiking in Brazil

aliens
39

Taylor Swift fans are being 'scammed' by deepfake Le Creuset ad

taylor swift
61

Julia Hartley-Brewer yells at Palestinian MP during interview

julia hartley-brewer
30

Pub owner enjoys pint in waist-high flood water following Storm Henk

storm henk
32

News reporter makes savage remark about teen who beat Tetris

tetris
18

Radio listener's NSFW comment about Storm Henk read out live on air

storm henk
32

News presenter accidentally asks viewers 'how big' their 'hole' is

look north
42

Defendant launches himself at judge during sentencing in court

court
49

Ultimate World Cruise floods three weeks into nine month voyage

ultimate world cruise
47

Fox News psychic predicts a 'sense of loss' for Trump in 2024

donald trump

Japanese streamer reveals how she escaped 7.6-magnitude earthquake

japan
57

Twitch streamer captures moment earthquake strikes Japan

japan

Politics

Angela Rayner and Victoria Starmer can't stop wearing this brand

angela rayner
51

Moment reporter dragged out of Rishi Sunak campaign rally

general election

Trump confuses Biden and Obama again as crowd goes silent

donald trump

80-year-old voter rips apart 'a**hole' Donald Trump in viral rant

donald trump

Jimmy Kimmel points out Trump supporters hypocrisy

donald trump
41

People think Marjorie Taylor Greene auditioned for American Idol

marjorie taylor greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by Democrats after wild vaccine claims

marjorie taylor greene

Hillary Clinton nails Tucker Carlson over Putin interview

tucker carlson

Fox commentator claims Trump's cognitive concerns are just typos

donald trump

Tory Minister slammed as 'deluded' over Sunak praise

tory

Senator says 'I love you' to Trump in cringe on stage moment

trump

Ron DeSantis's quote about 'kissing Trump's ring' has aged terribly

ron desantis

Thérèse Coffey tried to slam Labour over Rwanda – but it backfired

Therese Coffey
67

Trump speaks about Kane and The Undertaker on his campaign trail

donald trump

Trump tells sick people: "if you vote then pass away, it's worth it"

trump

Sport

YouTuber reveals how Marcus Rashford crashed his £700k Rolls Royce

youtube

Red Bull's Tom Bridge joined surfers to ride huge Severn Bore tidal wave

surfer

F1 insider says one star would win 'hands down' if they all raced in the same cars

formula one

Host gives scathing speech on 'sad’ men complaining about Taylor Swift

taylor swift

Frank Lampard addresses legendary meme in best way possible

frank lampard

Stone Cold Steve Austin has found something colder than he is

steve austin

iShowSpeed breaks streaming set up trying to replicate Man Utd goal

ishowspeed
39

Ronaldo left speechless by iShowSpeed interview question

ronaldo
32

Luke Littler reveals what he's spending his £200,000 darts winnings on

luke littler
25

Luke Littler celebrated the darts final in the most Luke Littler way

luke littler
64

Video perfectly sums up how it feels watching Luke Littler play darts

luke littler
90

Beautiful moment young Manchester United fan given gift by Garnacho

manchester united
39

Harry Redknapp stars in bizarre government ad promoting 'deadline day'

harry redknapp
58

Logan Paul admits that he almost killed Rey Mysterio during WWE match

logan paul
45

Aaron Ramsdale fans claim goalkeeper was ousted because of this clip

aaron ramsdale
17

Reporter tries to get dirt out of Raheem Sterling's eye mid-interview

raheem sterling
32

Jurgen Klopp fumes as press conference held next to abusive fans

jurgen klopp
36

Korean streamer rages after Manchester United concedes to Copenhagen

twitch

Showbiz

30

Beyoncé quizzed on foot and mouth disease outbreak in resurfaced clip

beyonce

Paramount's star studded commercial has already won the Super Bowl

paramount
59

Christina Applegate breaks down as Emmys give her standing ovation

emmys
55

This Emmys tribute to Matthew Perry is simply heartbreaking

emmys
28

Emmys 2024 viewers spot terrifying 'green goblin' lurking on stage

emmys
43

Prime Video is being branded 'sick' for its new Saltburn merch

saltburn
67

Amy Winehouse fans get first trailer for controversial biopic

amy winehouse
62

Jodie Comer 'ordered to stop soothing babies' while filming new movie

jodie comer
26

Taylor Swift was not happy at a joke about her at the Golden Globes

golden globes
399

Every time Golden Globes host Jo Koy's jokes completely flopped

golden globes
115

The Mickey Mouse horror film trailer is all kinds of wrong

mickey mouse

Green Day change 'American Idiot' lyrics to take aim at Trump

green day
60

Nigel Farage's attack on ITV's boss is pure Alan Partridge

nigel farage
41

Jason Momoa under fire for 'rude' behaviour during interview

jason momoa
46

'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' star's death announced following cancer

honey boo boo
33

Nigel Farage addresses huge I'm A Celeb pay check

nigel farage
41

One member of royal family received huge boos at Diana: The Musical

princess diana
x