Ahead of the hotly-anticipated release of A24's You Can See Everything - a documentary-film centred around the lead-up to Elizabeth Holmes' prison sentence - a website has emerged offering an interactive look at the Theranos founder's desk setup.

Holmes, who was jailed in 2023 for wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud investors of her blood-testing startup, has piqued the interest of online sleuths after the trailer for the three-hour film created by Nathan Fielder was released weeks ago.

At Theranos' peak, the now-42-year-old, who was once "the world's youngest self-made female billionaire", had claimed the revolutionary Edison test could detect conditions such as cancer and diabetes quickly without the hassle of needles - except, it didn't really work at all.

Now, as true crime and film lovers alike await the up-close-and-personal at Holmes' downfall, the now-viral website shared on X this week allows its users to get a real sense of the founder's POV at that time.

Created by Extend engineer, Bo Lau, 'Theranos World' offers a view of what Holmes' desk might have looked like, including her laptop, phone, book pile, and even the infamous Edison machine.

Each feature on the desk - from her lamp and green juice, to her emails and messages - is interactive.

Compiled using court documents from her trial, you can scroll through her lengthy text conversations with the likes of Sunny Balwani (her then-boyfriend and COO) and Jay Rosan, former vice president of health innovation at Walgreens.

Meanwhile, her hundreds of emails range from company board meeting threads, to nominations naming Holmes as a 'disruptive woman to watch'.

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Even the dodgy Edison machine - which, ultimately, is what landed Holmes in prison - is usable, and can 'scan blood' before presenting users with the results the same way it would have in real life.

The site, which has now been viewed on X over 220,000 times, has been compared to 'JMail', a similarly constructed site used to display email exchanges from convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

"This is what the internet was made for", one person wrote.

"This feels like the internet i grew up with where people would just made dumb websites just because", a second said, while a third echoed: "Spent way too much time in here".

You Can See Everything is set for release in the US on 16 October, and 20 November in the UK.

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