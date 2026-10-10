Trump revisits LA and San Diego missile remark – but attempts to 'sanewash' backfire

Remarkably, Donald Trump revisited the same outrageous comments he made about Iran attacking Los Angeles and San Diego and critics things he somehow made it worse.

At a campaign rally in Nebraska earlier this week, the US president left Americans (and the rest of the world) aghast when he suggested Iran “taking out” the two Californian cities would be a “small price to pay” .

Despite attempts from the White House to suggest his comments were taken out of context, the president has since returned to them in his latest speech.

At a Texas rally, Trump repeated: “You wanna see trauma? You want to see problems? And I said it the other day. Let them hit a missile into San Diego or Los Angeles on the way. Let them hit. You want to see a horror show? You want to see problems? Let them hit San Diego. Let them hit Los Angeles. And you want to see some bad things happen? You want to see a country that would be in freefall? We’re not going to let that happen.”

Some viewed his recent remarks as a desperate attempt to “sanewash” what he said – but it’s safe to say it failed spectacularly.

“This is a pathetic attempt at cleaning up his statements from the other night,” someone argued.

Someone else wrote: “You can sanewash this all you want. This. Is. Not. Normal.”

One person argued: “Everytime his defenders rush to say ‘that's not what he meant,’ he doubles down to show it’s exactly what he meant.”

“AFTER THEY SPENT THE LAST 48 HOURS TELLING US WE TOOK IT OUT OF CONTEXT, HE SAYS IT AGAIN.

“REMOVE HIM FROM OFFICE HOLY S**T,” one person wrote.

Someone shared a post from the official White House Rapid Response account which called a newspaper “buffoons” for its report and attempted to clarify what Trump really meant.

“This aged so poorly,” they added.

Another pointed out: “I also seem to recall him saying it would be a small price to pay for Iran to bomb LA and San Diego.”

One person mocked: “Congrats to all the ‘you’re taking it out of context’ posters.”

“MAGA: Trump didn't say that!!!

“Trump: I said it!!!” someone wrote.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.