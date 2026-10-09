Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Jennifer Lawrence calling her 'more annoying than ever'

Kourtney Kardashian has shared her thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence dissing her in an interview and revealed what exactly happened afterwards.

On the Season 8 premiere of The Kardashians,, Kourtney revealed that the Oscar-winning actress had been in touch with her sister Kim requesting for Kourtney's contact details to send her an apology.

The apology in question was over comments Lawrence made about Kourtney during a Vanity Fair lie detector test interview when promoting her film Die My Love.

(L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images and Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

“She just drives me nuts, because everything has to be an announcement,” Lawrence remarked about the eldest Kardashian sister. “It’s like, ‘I’m not going to wear outfits anymore.’ Just wear whatever you want.”

Kourtney recalled that before Lawrence's apology email, her mother Kris Jenner said she recently met up with Lawrence and Emma Stone.

“F*** that b**** Jennifer Lawrence," Kourtney responded clearly offended but Lawrence's remarks about her.

It turns out Lawrence did in fact send Kourtney an apology email as Kourtney spilled on some of it's contents, saying Lawrence wrote to her “I just feel like I’m one of your sisters."

YouTube/Vanity Fair

“OK, she thinks she’s one of my sisters? I’ll f***ing slap the shit out of her,” Kourtney joked. “I was like, ‘Invite her over, and I’ll go for it like she’s my sister.”

But she said she later rewatched the interview and admitted it "wasn’t that bad" and that it had been a "sensitive week" for her when she first seen the clip.

“Our show was airing and everybody was ganging up on me," Kourtney explained.

Meanwhile, Lawrence noted she often makes headlines when she’s on a press tour for a movie, and joked that she should do half the promoting of what other people do.

“I see my quotes,” Lawrence said. “And they’re insane. Like, ‘Jennifer Lawrence calls Kourtney Kardashian annoying.’ It carries.”

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