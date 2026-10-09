Kim Kardashian makes joke at her own expense in All's Fair season 2 trailer

The trailer for All's Fair season two has been released where Kim Kardashian pokes fun at herself for failing her bar exam in real life.

Kardashian plays divorce attorney Allura Grant who cracks the joke to Teyana Taylor's character mentee, Milan, that she managed to bar the California bar exam.

“I didn’t pass on my first try," she quips in the newly dropped trailer, prompting an awkward reaction from Milan.

Disney+/Hulu

The remark is in reference to when Kardashian failed the bar exam in November last year, after she previously announced back in 2019 her ambition to study and become a lawyer - a decision that was inspired by her advocate work on the release of former federal prisoner Alice Marie Johnson in 2018.

“I took a minute to process that, and instantly, when I got my results, I didn’t feel good about it. I was really uncomfortable and not confident for a while," the reality star told TIME Magazine last year about why she decided to share her results publicly.

“You get the results on a Friday, and I knew Sunday morning they were going to be live on the internet. So I wanted to mention it first and let people know that it didn’t go my way.”

Kardashian added, "I’m pretty good at taking a failure and turning it into something and I just don’t have the time to dwell.

“You can feel sorry for yourself for a second, but I need to take that time and put it into studying more.”

She may not have passed the bar just yet, but Kardashian stars as one in the Hulu drama series created by Ryan Murphy starring Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Cauã Reymond with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

Disney

All's Fair follows a team of female divorce attorneys who "leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice."

"Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks."

It was announced at the end of last year that All's Fair would be renewed for a second season after it became the most-watched scripted Hulu series debut in three years.

That being said, the show was panned by critics that it initially score 0 per cent on film and TV review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, with one critic calling it "Fascinatingly, incomprehensibly, existentially terrible."

In response to the critics, Kardashain appeared to see the funny side of it all as she posted a number of negative reviews on social media with the caption, “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!?”

So what can fans expect for season 2?

"The lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene are back for another season of scandals, secrets, and stilettos. As new allegiances form, friendships are tested and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm," the plot synopsis reads.

Season 2 of All's Fair is set to be released on November 4 with three episodes on Disney+ and then new episodes stream weekly on Wednesdays.

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