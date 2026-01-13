US House representative Ilhan Omar has slammed Elon Musk as “one of the dumbest people on earth” after he shared a conspiracy theory about her.

The X/Twitter spat happened on Monday (12 January) after the platform’s owner appeared to agree with a post that suggested that undocumented immigrants are being incentivised to come to the US as a way for Democrats to win elections.

Responding to a post that made that baseless claim, Musk alleged that Minnesota House Representative Omar, a Somali-born US citizen, was an example of that in action.

South Africa-born Musk, who himself is an immigrant in the US, claimed: “This has been happening for years.

“Ilhan Omar is the most obvious example. A large number of relatively recently arrived Somalis will elect only a Somali to Congress in that Minnesota district.

“This is much more subtle, but just as bad, in many other parts of America.”

But Omar hit back against Musk’s “conspiracy theories” calling them “laughable”.

She wrote: “You are one of the dumbest people on earth, my district is literally a majority white district. Your conspiracy theories are laughable and should have no place in a society that cares about facts.”

In the comments, many used X/Twitter’s integrated and controversial AI bot Grok to point out that “ approximately 6-7% ” of Omar’s district is of Somali descent, which it suggested “isn't enough alone to ensure Democratic wins”. Omar has represented her district since 2019.

