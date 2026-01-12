Noam admits 'we can't trust the government anymore' despite being a part of it

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sparked headlines after admitting on national television that “we can’t trust our government anymore,” even though she is part of it.

During a CNN interview about Elon Musk’s team gaining access to sensitive federal data, Noem’s comment drew immediate attention and sharp questioning from host Dana Bash.

When Bash pointed out the contradiction, reminding her “you are the government now,” Noem doubled down, insisting she was echoing public sentiment about transparency and data privacy.

