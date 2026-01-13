Stop giraffing around: ICE arrest protestor dressed as giraffe in Minneapolis

Protests against ICE in Minneapolis took an unexpected turn when video showed a demonstrator in a giraffe costume being arrested by federal agents outside the Whipple Federal Building.

The performer, known online as Robby Roadsteamer, was captured in viral clips being taken down by officers amid the demonstrations sparked by the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent.

Footage shared on social media shows the costumed protester dancing and chanting with others before being forced to the ground and detained by ICE.

The bizarre arrest has sparked a mix of outrage and memes online as tensions remain high in the city.

