Elon Musk is leading a boycott against Netflix - here's why

Self-proclaimed free-speech defender Elon Musk is busy calling for things to be cancelled yet again. The target this time? Netflix .

Musk is leading calls for people to “cancel” the streaming service after reposting right-wing claims that it is trying to push the so-called “ transgender woke agenda” on kids and that it is "discriminating against white people”.

Sine Musk began posting Netflix has reportedly suffered its biggest weekly drop in share price since April, ending the week five per cent down.

In one post on X/Twitter, Musk, who himself is the father of a transgender child , reposted an image suggesting Netflix is a Trojan horse housing the “transgender woke agenda” inside it (hilariously depicted as little people with spears and shields). The picture suggested “your kids” are the Trojans in the analogy.

Musk reposted the image, adding: “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”

But that was far from the only time he called on his 226.9 million followers to “cancel Netflix” despite, of course, declaring less than a year ago that “ cancel culture has been canceled ”.

In another tweet, Musk again urged his followers to “Cancel Netflix”, this time reposting the right-wing Libs of TikTok, who shared images of graphs from Netflix’s diversity and inclusion report and claimed “@netflix appears to openly boasts [sic] about discriminating against White people”.

Yet another post saw Musk once again tell people to “Cancel Netflix”, this time sharing a short clip of a scene from a show called The Baby-Sitters Club in which a babysitter informs hospital staff that the young person they are babysitting is transgender.

Musk was joined on the bandwagon by Marjorie Taylor Greene, who wrote on X/Twitter: “Absolutely disgusting!! Netflix is pushing woke Democrat gender ideology and ‘non-binary’ propaganda onto kids.”

Indy100 has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking