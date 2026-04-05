It goes without saying that tech billionaire Elon Musk is a controversial figure, what with his numerous scandals, chaotic takeover of Twitter (which he rebranded to X), and his support for US president Donald Trump’s administration.

But now, his own mother is calling on people to cut him some slack.

Taking to X on Friday (3 April), Maye Musk tweeted the “dishonesty and hatred from the legacy media” towards her son “for the past 20 years” has been “very painful”.

She continued: “In my new book, TIMELESS, that comes out in September, I write about it.

“Do journalists have no shame? Are they told to lie or they will be fired? Who is paying them?

“Feel free to vent in your comments.”

Yet social media users have shown little sympathy towards Ms Musk:

Another said Ms Musk’s tweet was “a cynical way to try and flog a book”:



And Evan Loves Worf tweetpostedd his own interpretation of the tweet, writing: “’Everyone hates my son. How can I make money off of that?’”

According to the book’s publisher, HarperCollins, Timeless is an “empowering, intimate, and inspiring exploration of reinvention – that proves it’s never too late to embrace change, rewrite your story, and create a truly fabulous life”.

The blurb continues: “In Timeless, [Musk] shares her extraordinary story of resilience, adaptability and the courage it takes to embrace change at any age.

“Timeless is more than a memoir — it’s a master class in reinvention, self-discovery, and the art of becoming unapologetically yourself. Maye Musk’s journey will inspire you to embrace your own possibilities, proving that the best is yet to come.”

It’s due to be published on September 15.

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