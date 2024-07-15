Elon Musk has spoken on social media about devising an Iron Man-style "suit of armour" for himself after an assassination attempt was made on Donald Trump.

The assassination attempt was made on Trump on Saturday, which left the Republican presidential candidate with a bloodied ear as he was rushed away by secret service agents.

The attack took place in Pennsylvania . The gunman, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead. One attendee was killed and two others were injured.

Musk endorsed Trump after the incident on Saturday, and he replied to a social media user who suggested he should “beef up” his own security detail.

“Maybe it’s time to build that flying metal suit of armor,” Musk wrote.



He also spoke about his own circumstances, saying that he faced personal threats and attempts on his life – without sharing any details.

“Dangerous times ahead,” he wrote. “Two people (separate occasions) have already tried to kill me in the past 8 months. They were arrested with guns about 20 mins drive from Tesla HQ in Texas.”

Trump's spokesperson, Steven Cheung, said in a statement that Trump "is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

Trump has since taken to his Truth Social platform after the shooting.

He wrote: "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.

"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

