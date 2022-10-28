Elon Musk is officially taking over Twitter, leaving everyone with one burning question: will Donald Trump return?

Musk, 51, officially acquired the social media app on Friday after months of a dramatic back-and-forth between Twitter shareholders, executives, and himself.

In buying Twitter, Musk said he intends to make it a "digital town square" where "a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner."

Part of that includes minimizing the amount of censorship the app already takes part in, including banning the accounts of people like Donald Trump.

Trump was banned from the app in 2021 after being accused of "inciting violence" for claiming the 2020 election was stolen, leading to the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

But as a believer in near-total free speech, Musk believes the former president should have never been banned.

"The bird is freed," Musk tweeted on Friday indicating his plans to change Twitter were in motion.

In prior interviews, the Tesla CEO suggested he would reinstate Trump's account.

"I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and it did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice," Musk told Financial Times back in May.

Many have pushed back against the idea of Trump being reinstated.

According to theWall Street Journal,even some companies have told advertising agencies to pause their ads on Twitter should Trump's account return to the platform.

Despite the potential welcome back, Trump claimed he would not return to Twitter because he has Truth Social.



