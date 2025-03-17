Elon Musk 'blames' Ukraine for massive X cyberattack

Elon Musk has pointed the finger at Ukraine following a massive cyberattack on the social media platform X/Twitter.

On 10 March, tens of thousands of X/Twitter users experienced a series of outages caused by a large cyberattack.

In a post on the platform, owner Musk said : “There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X.

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved.”

Pro-Palestinian hacker group Dark Storm Team claimed responsibility for a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack on X in a post on Telegram, Sky News report. The hacking group is known for having the capability to carry out sophisticated cyber warfare attacks on high-security systems.

However, during an interview with Larry Kudlow on Fox News, Musk suggested that the hackers had “IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area” – a claim that Dark Storm Team has allegedly refuted.

Entrepreneur and social media personality Ed Krassenstein claimed he had been in communication with the hacking team.

He alleges the group said Musk’s Ukraine claim was false, and claimed they issued threats of another cyberattack on X/Twitter, as well as one on Tesla.

In a post, he wrote: “[Dark Storm Team] tell me that the IPs did not originate from Ukraine, and that they ‘can attack again. A stronger attack this time.’

“They also said that they can attack Tesla as well, and that Elon Musk ‘must provide evidence for his claim,’ regarding Ukraine, as they adamantly deny this to be the case.”

The alleged threat comes after a sharp drop in Tesla’s stock following the X/Twitter outage and not long after SpaceX’s highly anticipated Starship rocket exploded after takeoff.

This article was originally published on 11 March

