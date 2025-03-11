Reactions flood in as Tesla's stock drops sharply amid X outage

On Monday (10 March), Elon Musk faced a double setback: Tesla's stock value plummeted to levels not seen since before Donald Trump's victory in the November election, while X/Twitter experienced a major technical failure, causing widespread disruption.

Tesla's stock took a significant hit, dropping over 14 per cent by the afternoon and finishing the day down 15.43 per cent. This marked the company's most severe decline since September 2020, following a downgrade in its first-quarter delivery projections by UBS.

During an interview with Fox Business, host Larry Kudlow said that now Musk is leading DOGE, he's "giving up your other stuff".

Kudlow asked: "How are you running your other businesses?"

"With great difficulty," Musk responded. "Yeah, I mean...

"I’m just here trying to make government more efficient, eliminate waste and fraud, and so far we’re making good progress, actually. Our savings at this point exceed $4 billion a day. So it’s very significant."

Meanwhile, in a tweet later that day, Musk reassured people that Tesla will be "fine long-term".

Over on X, people were quick to chime in on the latest Tesla news, with one urging Musk to resign.

X/Twitter





Another theorised whether Tesla would be next to follow in Delorean cars' footsteps, which went bankrupt in 1982.





X/Twitter





Another shared a photo of the Cybertruck explosion earlier this year.





X/Twitter





Others meme-ified the ordeal.





X/Twitter





Another simply noted how they had "never seen a brand become this toxic this fast".





Another summarised all of the Musk-run downfalls.









On the same day, his platform X experienced outages.

"There was a massive cyberattack against X," Musk wrote on Monday. "We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …"

He claimed to Fox's Kudlow that Ukrainian IP addresses were behind the outage, but he failed to show any evidence.

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.