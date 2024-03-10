Adult film star Emily Willis remains in critical condition in hospital

Adult film star Emily Willis is in a coma after being admitted to hospital early last month, with Willis' family telling fans to brace for the worst.

Her father, Michael Willis told TMZ that she is currently on a ventilator to assist with her breathing. Emily went into cardiac arrest whilst in rehab.

It was previously reported that the cardiac arrest occurred as a result of an apparent overdose, but Michael has since shared that Emily's toxicology report came back negative.

Michael added that before entering rehab she was eating very little, telling TMZ that she weighed only 80 pounds when she checked herself in. However, it is currently unknown whether this was influential in her health crisis.

Emily was determined to get healthy and seek help for her substance abuse problem, her father added.

A GoFundMe was recently set up by her family to support Emily with long-term care, at the time of writing it has managed to raise $47,162 out of a $600,000 target.

In an update posted to GoFundMe on March 8, her family said they, "have been by her side as she slowly tries to recover.

"We want to express our gratitude to those who have donated, and please know that your generosity will greatly aid in Emily's ongoing recovery process."

Speaking of Emily's career they wrote her "professional career was separate from her family life.

"She retired from the adult industry nearly two years ago and had aspirations of success in other fields of entertainment. Those who worked with her in her new career path knew she had the potential to achieve her dreams."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.