US president Donald Trump has suggested that the DOJ move on from the Epstein files to focus on “other things” and people have a lot to say.

Despite widespread calls for their release, the Trump administration appears to have gone to great lengths to attempt to keep the files related to the pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein from coming to light – whether it be Trump attempting to prevent a petition from being passed that would force a vote on their release, or the DOJ missing the legal deadline to release them by more than a month.

Millions of files have now been released and are being pored over, with some shocking revelations coming to light. Despite accusations that more files are being withheld , it seems Trump would rather everyone move on.

Speaking to the press at the White House, Trump said: “I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. And, in fact, if you look at the DOJ, they announced, you know, they released three million pages. It’s like this is all they’re supposed to be doing. And, frankly, the DOJ, I think should just say, ‘We have other things to do.’”

In response, people called for the Epstein files to be talked about even more.

“Do not stop talking about the Epstein files. Keep pushing,” wrote one person.





