Yesterday (24th May), a gunman in Texas killed nineteen children and two adults in a shooting at a primary school.

The attack took place in the south Texas city of Uvalde at Robb Elementary School which teaches children who are aged seven to 10.

The horrifying mass shooting comes less than two weeks after 10 people were shot and killed by a white supremacist at a New York supermarket.

The proximity of the tragic shootings has not evaded even the youngest and most innocent minds who have had to bear witness to them.

California Congressman Eric Swalwell made the point all too clearly, as he revealed the heartbreaking question his young son asked him.

In a tweet, Swalwell wrote: “My little boy just asked ‘did the bad guy from the grocery store come back? Is he going to come to our house?’

“*Now the MAGA-Republicans will mock my son or say I’m making this up as they did when he asked about Buffalo. But these are the questions parents are fielding tonight.”

Twitter/@RepSwalwell

In the comments, a Twitter user asked how we responded to his son’s question.

Swalwell replied: “I told him he is going to be OK and he shouldn’t worry. Which is a total lie. He lives in a country of unrestricted weaponry.”

Someone else commented: “Your young son is one of many asking questions. The horror they are growing up with is unacceptable.

“I know you're doing all you can to turn this around.”

Another said: “My 4yr old is asking questions here tonight. He wasn't born yet, but knows he has a cousin who's in heaven.

“We lost our 6yr old nephew at Sandy Hook so we know the ache that entire community is feeling and there are yet again young children asking why as we parents weep.”