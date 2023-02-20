Family of Nicola Bulley torches Sky News and ITV News after missing mum's body found

Nicola Bulley's heartbroken family has spoken out after police found the body of the missing mother of two.

It was discovered by divers in the River Wyre and later identified as that of the woman who vanished in Saint Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, three weeks ago.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Lancashire Police assistant chief constable Peter Lawson said: “Sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre.



“Nicola’s family have been informed and are of course devastated. Our thoughts are with them at this time as well as with all her loved ones and the wider community.

“We recognise the huge impact that Nicola’s disappearance has had on her family and friends, but also on the people of St Michael’s. We would like to thank all of those who have helped during what has been a hugely complex and highly emotional investigation."

In a statement, Bulley's family torched the television media, along with some tabloid reports that fueled wild speculation that surrounded her disappearance.

The statement read, in part, "It saddens us to think that one day we will have to explain to [her children] that the press and members of the public accused their dad of wrongdoing, misquoted and vilified friends and family. This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable this cannot happen to another family.

"We tried last night to take in what we had been told in the day, only to have Sky News, and ITV, making contact with us directly, when we expressly asked for privacy. They again have taken it upon themselves to run stories about us, to sell papers, and increase their own profits. It is shameful they have acted this way. Leave us alone now."

It made for awkward moments for both news channels:





Former Met chief superintendent Dal Babu has blamed social media for hindering the search, and TikTok sleuths for forcing the police to reveal personal information about her.

"It's like the wild west, the social media companies really need to look at what they've done", he said during a GMB appearance this morning.

"It's like the wild west, the social media companies really need to look at what they've done", he said during a GMB appearance this morning.

"They've allowed TikTokers to live stream absolute rubbish."