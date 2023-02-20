Former Met superintendent blames TikTok for impacting Nicola Bulley case

Former Met chief superintendent Dal Babu has blamed social media for hindering the Nicola Bulley search, and TikTok sleuths for forcing the police to reveal personal information about her.

"It's like the wild west, the social media companies really need to look at what they've done", he said during a GMB appearance this morning.

"They've allowed TikTokers to live stream absolute rubbish."

Police were called yesterday to reports of a body in the River Wyre. It has not yet been confirmed as Nicola Bulley.

