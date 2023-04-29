Michelin star chef to add 'semen' to the menu at popular restaurant

A Michelin star chef is looking to add fish semen to the menu at his popular restaurant.

Spanish celebrity chef, Dabiz Muñoz was invited to try the dish, called shirako, by Japanese chef, Hiro Sato.

It comes from pufferfish, but also octopuses, monkfish, and even cod.

In Japanese cuisine, the dish is considered a delicacy.

The semen is extracted by separating the sperm sacs in the male fish and can vary in colour, from white to a pinkish tone.

After recently trying the dish in Japan, Muñoz, 43, said: “Grilled pufferfish semen... indescribable, it blew my mind enormously.”

The celebrity chef is now reportedly considering adding the Japanese delicacy to his menu at his plush DiverXO restaurant in Madrid.

One fan commented: “It's warm from the grill and a mouthful. It was difficult for me, but it had a very memorable texture.”





Sergio said: “Now that is Foodporn.”

Penelope wrote: “I don't understand so much mental nonsense in the head when roe, female fish eggs, has been eaten for centuries.”

Jesushi remarked: “Can you feel the same as Monica Lewinsky? What madness.”

Many diners who’ve sampled the dish have described it as “strange”, “smooth and creamy” and having “the taste of the sea”.

Although shirako is not widely known in Europe, some regions have incorporated it into menus, such as Sicily where it is called ‘lattume’ and is used to season pasta.

In Romania, semen from river carp is used to make ‘lapti’.

In Russia, it is known as ‘moloka’ and is used to accompany pickled herring.

Muñoz used to work in London at plush restaurants such as Nobu before opening StreetXO, a direct off-shoot of his Madrid establishment, which closed in 2020.

He boasts three Michelin stars and is married to Spanish TV presenter, Cristina Pedroche.

