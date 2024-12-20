A Flat Earther went on an incredibly long journey to Antarctica in an effort to prove that the Earth is flat – only, he ended up inadvertently proving himself completely wrong in the process.

Whatever you think of them, Flat Earthers are some of the most objectively fascinating people out there.

Jeran Campanella, though, is a rare case of a Flat Earther who is willing to admit when they’re proved wrong.

Campanella is behind the YouTube channel Jeranism, and he set off on a long and expensive journey to Antarctica in order to try and prove his theory that the sun rises and sets every day on the “ice wall” continent.

However, when he reached the end of his journey which allegedly cost $37,000 to fund, he soon realised that due to the tilt of the Earth, the sun doesn’t rise at all in summer in the southern hemisphere.

In a video posted about his trip, Campanella recognised he was wrong all along in a frank admission.

Speaking in a video posted after his visit, he said: “Sometimes you are wrong in life, I thought there was no 24-hour sun. In fact, I was pretty sure of it. The sun does in fact circle in the south, what that means you can figure out for yourself.

“But you should be able to accept now that the sun does exactly what these guys said – it circles the southern continent. I’ll live to see another day and now I can admit that I’ve seen it.”

He added: “I honestly believed that there was no 24-hour sun and I now honestly believe that there is.”

It comes after Flat Earthers previously pushed a bizarre theory that every individual has their own sun .

