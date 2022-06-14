Fox News is facing backlash from a former Donald Trump aide for covering a story about a transgender teenage boy.

While appearing on Newsmax, Sebastian Gorka who served as Deputy Assistant to the President under Trump for seven months criticized the conservative news outlet for highlighting the story during Pride month.

"Fox is gone, Fox is dead, Fox is no longer a conservative channel," Gorka, 51, said.

On Friday, a segment ofAmerica Together highlighted the journey of a transgender boy in California and how his family supported him despite their conservative values for Pride month.

While many people found the story uplifting and important to share with the Fox News audience, Gorka and other conservatives did not.

"They were talking and like celebrating some family transitioning a five year old," the Newsmax host said. "I wore my mother's shoes around the house when I was 5-years-old that doesn't mean I wanted to be a women."

In the segment, the 14-year-old boy's mother said she knew her son was a boy from a young age and they parents began allowing him to transition at age five.

The family hoped to share their story to inspire others to be proud of who they are and help other families support their children as they transition.

On Twitter, users responded to the segment with positivity.

"Good job king, don't let propaganda & hate from bigots get in the way of telling a true story about a happy family," a Twitter user wrote.

"This is amazzzzzing!" Tess tweeted.

"Brain, thank you so much for featuring this story. We need these voices sharing real stories and backing up that every medical institution supports gender affirming care," another Twitter user said.

Other conservative commentators like Ben Shapiro spoke out against the Fox News segment calling it a "betrayal of anything remotely resembling conservatism or decency."

Fox News recently added Caitlyn Jenner to their list of contributors. Jenner is a notable transgender woman.

