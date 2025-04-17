Fyre Festival 2 has been postponed, just weeks ahead of the intended start date.

The revived version of the infamous 2017 Fyre Festival — known for its global media coverage, a popular Netflix documentary, and the imprisonment of its founder Billy McFarland for fraud — was originally scheduled to run in Mexico from 30 May to 2 June.

It marks McFarland's second go at hosting the event, which was announced shortly after he left prison. Tickets ranged from a staggering $1,400 (£1,058) to $1.1m (£831,534).

However, reports suggest organisers were trying to find a new location and have since postponed without any further details on the new dates.

According to an update shared by the New York Times and NBC News, the event was "still on".

They added: "We are vetting new locations and will announce our host destination soon. Our priorities remain unchanged: delivering an unforgettable, safe, and transparent experience."

The original 2017 Fyre Festival went viral after people forked out thousands for tickets, and ended up stranded in the Bahamas with no promised headliners and limited food and accommodation.

As soon as word spread about the 2025 festival being postponed, social media inevitably reacted.

One optimistic user quipped: "Fyre Fest II is going to completely eclipse the first one. Y’all need to be patient. They’re going to figure out the location problem. Give them a chance."

Meanwhile, another humoured: "Who could possibly have seen this coming?"

Another compared it to a postponed April Fool's.

One person certainly didn't hold back.

More believed the ticket buyers only had themselves to blame.

Meanwhile, one person is anticipating part two of the Netflix documentary.

A statement shared with ABC News by a ticket holder read: "The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced,

"We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule."

