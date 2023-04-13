Fyre Festival founder describes how he swindled the rich as he announces its return

Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland has announced a second version of the notorious festival is in the works, and even taken the opportunity to laugh about how he got so much money from rich people the first time.

McFarland was released from prison early following the disaster which was so bad it had a Netflix documentary made about it.

"We made our first tickets too cheap so I just kept adding more expensive packages", he laughed on the Money Buys Happiness podcast of his strategy.

"If you're a billionaire you don't want to buy what everybody else has."

