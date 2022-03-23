A dog who was abandoned by his owners for being "gay" has found a new home with a gay couple adopting the pooch.

Fezco's story made the local news as WCCB Charlotte as they reported how his owners abandoned him for humping another male dog, the report described Fezco being between 4 and 5 years old as well as being good with both people and other pets.



The shelter he was staying at had asked for local rescues to step up and take Fezco into foster before he is adopted.

Well, the press coverage certainly worked as Steve Nichols and his long-time partner John from North Carolina are taking Fezco the dog under their wing.

"It’s just such a silly reason to turn in a dog,” Nichols told local outlet WCCB Charlotte and added: “We just thought it would make sense for the gay dog to be adopted by a loving gay family.”



"We’ve been subject to that kind of bigotry and ignorance throughout our lives together, and we couldn’t always do anything about it. We looked at each other and said, we can do something about this", he added.

For dogs, humping is a "very common behaviour" according to the American Kennel Club. “Often, humping has nothing to do with sex,” certified applied animal behaviourist Dr. Mary Burch explained and said humping is more of an attempt at dominance.

While there have been over 1,500 species in the animal kingdom where homosexuality has been identified.

The new owner of Fezco, now "Oscar," Steve Nichols explained why he and his partner John adopted the dog WCCB News

The shelter which took the pup in to begin with - Stanly County Animal Protective Services - had shared their delight at the news that Oscar has been adopted.

In a Facebook post, they wrote: "We would like to give a special thank you to Greater Charlotte SPCA for taking Fezco into their rescue! Thankfully, they had a previous adopter step up, and Fezco has been ADOPTED!!!

"Thank you GCSPCA for making this possible! #SCAPSRescueTransferPartners#StanlyCounty#Fezco"

As well as a new home, Fezco has been given a new name to begin the next chapter in his life, as his new owners have now called him "Oscar" and according to TMZ, paying homage to the Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde who was also gay.

There's good news for Oscar as he will have a friend in the form of the couple's Terrier-Chihuahua mix called Harry.

But before Oscar can go to his new home, he is currently being treated at the vets as the couple revealed the pooch has not been neutered and also had heartworms.

As a result of the press coverage, Oscar has since gained a legion of fans online who shared how they wanted to adopt a "gay" dog.









Wishing Oscar well in his new home with Nichols, John and Harry.

