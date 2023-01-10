These are the biggest 'icks' that have resulted in ghosting

A new poll is investigating the biggest 'icks' in relationships - and it's bad news if you're someone who claps when the plane lands.

88 per cent of the 2,000 adults surveyed had 'ghosted' someone completely because of an 'ick', and some of the main turn-offs include being obsessed with star signs, and being rude to service staff.

14 per cent of men would also break it off with someone who wanted to share food on a first date, while 16 per cent of women find it gross when men wear 'tacky' watches.

