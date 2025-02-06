Giant inflatables and illuminated slinky among artworks lighting up Aberdeen

A giant inflatable castle and a huge illuminated slinky spring are among the works awaiting visitors at this year’s Spectra festival in Aberdeen, which opens on Thursday evening.

The 2025 edition of the annual light festival, now in its 11th year, will feature 15 artworks at various locations around the Granite City, along with entertainment from street performers, dancers and musicians.

Organisers said they are expecting thousands of visitors to attend the free festival – branded “Scotland’s festival of light” – which runs until Sunday.

Illuminated letters spelling out Aberdeen have been placed in front of Marischal College (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Last year the event drew crowds of more than 100,000 and was estimated to have contributed £2.6 million to the local economy.

Works on show in the 2025 festival include the Sky Castle, an interactive sound and light installation designed by Australian artists ENESS, where the sound and light change as visitors walk through a series of inflatable arches, plus an interactive neon colouring wall by Scottish illustrator Johanna Basford.

End Over End, created by Studio Vertigo, is a giant illuminated slinky (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Visitors will also be able to experience a 50-metre multi-sensory walkway designed by Kent-based Lucid Creates, which uses “the mediums of sound, light, dark, shadows, depth linearity and illusion” to create a distinctive sonic and visual experience, as well as an illuminated slinky spring and giant moon moored to a boat by Newcastle-based Studio Vertigo.

Meanwhile images depicting parts of Aberdeen’s rich history will form the centrepiece of Fit D’You Know About the Bon Accord?, a video installation by award-winning Scottish artist Council Baby, which is being hosted in the Sculpture Court area of Aberdeen Art Gallery.

The Sky Castle is installed in the city’s Union Terrace Gardens (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Councillor Martin Greig, cultural spokesman for Aberdeen City Council, which owns and commissions the festival, said: ”Spectra is finally here and we cannot wait for visitors from the city and beyond to revel in the magic that this year’s festival offers.

“The planning for this year’s festival has been under way for months. A great deal of people have been working with the council to make this event a success.

“There has been excellent collaboration with artists and local groups.

Reunion is a light art installation representing connectedness (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

“All the preparation and hard work is going to create wonderful experiences for everyone to enjoy. The opening night is a very happy celebration of all the collective artistic activity.”

Spectra is free to attend and runs at various locations in Aberdeen from 5.30pm to 10pm each night.

More information can be found at www.spectrafestival.com.