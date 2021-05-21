An 11-year-old girl who was seen on surveillance video fighting off a knife-wielding man said that she knew to leave blue slime on her attacker as evidence - all thanks to watching “Law & Order: SVU” with her mum.

Alyssa was playing with the homemade slime while waiting for the bus in West Pensacola early Tuesday, when she saw a man sprinting towards her.

She described what she was thinking when the attacker approached.

“What is he going to do with me?” she told WKRG. “Where is he going to … where am I going to be at? What is my family going to think? Scared … anxious.”

“He had a knife in his hand. I tried running off but he grabbed me. He took me with his arm and I was able to get him down to the ground and I was able to get away,” she added.

Alyssa and her mother Amber Bonal talking about their frightening experience YouTube/WKRG

Her mother, Amber Bonal, 30, told the Pensacola News Journal: “Her first words were, ‘Somebody tried to kidnap me! He grabbed me by my throat and he had a knife!’

“She said she was able to kick and she tripped him and freed herself.”

Bonal added: “She said, ‘Mom, I had to leave some sort of evidence behind, like on ‘Law & Order: SVU.’ We’ve watched probably every episode on Hulu.

“She’s a smart cookie, she thinks on her toes. She got that slime everywhere.”

Alyssa was right, as her quick thinking meant that the blue slime, along with the footage, helped investigators apprehend her attacker.

“He got caught blue-handed,” Bonal quipped.

Jared Paul Stanga has been charged with attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, the News Journal reported.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said the suspect had a white Dodge Journey with a license plate matching the one seen in the footage.

He added that Stanga attempted to paint paint over his vehicle’s front chrome bumper with black paint and added Stanga had blue dye on his arms - thanks to Alyssa’s Law and Order knowledge.

Fortunately, her neighbour’s door was opened and she managed to escape by running into the house.

“She comes running around the corner toward me hollering my name and some guy was trying to get her,” Douglass Rudolph told WKRG.

The blue slime that Alyssa was playing with and used to get her attacker caught YouTube/WKRG

After the attack, Alyssa proceeded to get on the next bus to school, she told her teachers what happened and then told her mum when she came from home from class.

Despite Alyssa telling her school, Bonal claimed that no one got in contact with her about the incident.

“Why didn’t anybody call me? My child was almost kidnapped, or had a bad interaction, and nobody called me back,” she told the News Journal.

“I called transportation to try and talk to them about it, but nobody called me back, so I told the kids and parents at our bus stop and the other two near it about what happened.”

Though Escambia County schools chief Tim Smith told the news outlet that the principal spoke to Alyssa after learning of the incident, called Amber and left her a voicemail.

Bonal says she was running a few minutes late to watch Amber get on the bus, and added: “I want parents to be extra aware, even parents that watch their kids 24/7 - that one time that you don’t, that was the one time I was running late because I had to change the baby’s diaper.”