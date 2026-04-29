Glasgow 2026 unveils first-of-a-kind prize medals for summer Commonwealth Games

Glasgow 2026 has unveiled a “world-first” inclusive prize medal for the summer Commonwealth Games.

It is the first time in the Games’ history that the medals include braille and tactile elements.

The reveal took place at a special event held at the Glasgow School of Art (GSA) on Wednesday.

It was attended by the Duke of Edinburgh, who is vice-patron of Commonwealth Sport.

Designer Militsa Milenkova unveils the official medals for the 2026 Commonwealth Games (Ian MacNicol/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ian MacNicol

The medal was designed in secret by award-winning artist Militsa Milenkova and has a unique shape, inspired by Glasgow’s coat of arms and city landmarks like the Finnieston Crane.

George Black, chairman of Glasgow 2026, said: “The prize medal is the ultimate symbol of what our athletes are competing for this summer and we wanted it to be truly worthy of that moment.

“Militsa has created something extraordinary, rooted in Glasgow’s story, bold in its design and meaningful in its commitment to inclusion.”

Mr Black added: “Inclusion is at the heart of Glasgow 2026, with the largest para sport programme in the Games history, fully integrated in the competition.

“For the first time, every athlete standing on that podium will hold a medal that speaks to who they are and what these Games stand for.”

Militsa Milenkova said Glasgow’s coat of arms inspired her design (Ian MacNicol/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ian MacNicol

Ms Milenkova, who is originally from Bulgaria, said she designed the medal to be a “standout edition” of the Commonwealth Games medals.

She said: “I wanted it to be something that the athletes would resonate with.

“When I was thinking about the design, I wanted to try and fit Glasgow into one shape, and to do that I was naturally drawn to the symbol of the city – the coat of arms. That’s where I took the distinctive shape from.”

The Games will be the biggest sporting competition in the UK this summer.

A total of 215 gold medals will be awarded across 10 sports and six para sports when the Games return to Glasgow from July 23 to August 2.

Some 47 gold medals will be awarded in para sports, making it the largest para sport programme in Games’ history.