The Boys fans left stunned by surprise celebrity cameos in latest Season 5 episode

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 5 of The Boys.

The hit Amazon Prime Video series The Boys has surprised its fans with many celebrity cameos over its past four seasons – from Will Ferrell playing A-Train’s coach and mentor in the fictional film Training A-Train, to Tilda Swinton voicing The Deep’s tentacled love interest – and its fifth and final season is no different.

In the fifth episode, released on Wednesday, Homelander (Antony Starr) and Soldier Boy’s (Jensen Ackles) hunt for V1 to make the former immune to the supe-killing virus (and seemingly immortal) took them to Los Angeles, to meet with former member of The Seven, Mr. Marathon (Supernatural's Jared Padalecki).

As well as finding Mr Marathon in the LA mansion, the two supes also stumble upon a group of well-known actors gathered around a poker table: Superbad's Seth Rogen (who is also an executive producer on the show), Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani, former Saturday Night Live cast member Will Forte, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Supernatural's Misha Collins as the deadly gas-producing supe Malchemical.

Eventually, Malchemical launches a surprise attack on Homelander, rendering him unconscious with his gassy breath. Mr Marathon explains his desire to kill the big bad because he “f***ed my life”, replacing him on The Seven with A-Train when he got too slow.

But Soldier Boy isn’t keen on the idea, snapping Malchemical’s neck before having to deal with a Mr Marathon on the rampage.

The only problem is, like that moment from the very first episode of The Boys when A-Train runs through Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) love interest Robin, turning her into slush and only leaving her hands behind, Mr Marathon ends up running through all of his friends to get to Soldier Boy – including Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Craig Robinson, who had just come out of the toilet after dealing with some dodgy tacos.

Soon enough, Forte, Nanjiani and Mintz-Plasse all meet their bloody deaths, leaving just Rogen to try and make a dash for the exit, only to be apprehended by Soldier Boy and chucked in Mr Marathon’s path.

To make matters worse for the actor and comedian, his death wasn’t as immediate as his friends, as he was instead severed at the torso, leaving his top half and entrails splattered on the mansion floor.

Lovely.

And sure enough, all the blood and guts – coupled with some impressive cameos – has sent X/Twitter into a frenzy:

One jokingly posted an 'RIP' tweet honouring Rogen's demise in the episode:

Another said Collins "killed his 3 minutes of screen time":

"Not Craig Robinson," despaired a third:

The Boys continues on Amazon Prime Video every Wednesday.

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